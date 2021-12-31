Bluedio TWS Wireless Earbuds are on year-end sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get up to 20 hours of battery life per charge with these babies! (Photo: Amazon)

Ah, progress. Gone are the days of breaking the bank for top-notch wireless earbuds. As advances in mass production make state-of-the-art tech more affordable, new killer options emerge.

Enter the Bluedio Hi(Hurricane) TWS Wireless Earbuds, a sleek pair that looks, sounds and feels premium, but features a wallet-friendly price of $16 with on-page coupon. They’re so hot they’ve earned a five-star rating from over 9,000 reviewers.

Pump up the volume…and the accolades

With crystal-clear audio and deep bass, these buds are a big hit with Amazon shoppers.

“I freaking love these. I was skeptical about getting them, because you can never tell if earbuds are going to be loud (like I want them) or soft, where you can hear everything around you,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “These are just as loud as the headphones! And I love that they’re so compact — I didn’t even think about it when I got them, but they’ll be perfect for taking with me to the gym!”

Get these earbuds for just $16 right now. (Photo: Amazon)

Now, this is what we call “empowering”

And that killer sound will be with you all day long. These Bluedio buds are rated for up to five hours a pop, but the charging case holds four re-ups; that’s a total of 20 hours of listening! (Compare that to pricey Apple AirPods, which only offer 15 hours.) The upshot: These little guys sound way more expensive than they actually are.

“You could not possibly ask for a better bang for your buck,” wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. “They have that similar AirPod design (which I prefer) as they hook into your ear and stay put, making them perfect for the gym! They also charge using a USB Type-C plug (which charges them really fast). Have had them for a while now and I have had no issues with them whatsoever! Would definitely buy again!”

An electrician raves: “I work outside. Heat, cold, a little snow, sweat, etc. And they keep rocking. I love these things, especially considering the price. These are awesome. Grab a pair!”

To recap: These Bluedio Hi(Hurricane) TWS Wireless Earbuds outlast Apple AirPods at a fraction of the price. They feature rich audio, while also feeling comfortable and light in your ears.

“Pleasantly surprised for the price,” added another five-star reviewer. “These earbuds are very strong competitors to the Apple AirPods.”

Our advice? Pick up a pair before they sell out!

