Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ‘would never sign with Yankees’

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he has no interest in playing for the Yankees. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to win the hearts of Toronto Blue Jays fans.

Over the last several months, there has been much speculation about whether the 23-year-old superstar will sign long-term with Toronto this offseason. And while that remains unclear, any concern about him eventually leaving for the Bronx has been seemingly put to rest.

Baseball fans won’t have to worry about the accuracy of this report, either, as it comes straight from the source himself. Yankee fans should probably look away, though.

In a Spanish interview, later translated by baseball reporter Héctor Gómez, Guerrero admitted he enjoys playing at Yankee Stadium, where he’s blasted 10 home runs with a .289/.344/.579 slash line in 31 career games. It is one of his favourite ballparks to play in, especially when it involves beating up on New York’s pitchers.

As for if he’d ever consider joining the Yankees, Vladdy says he would never be caught dead playing for their organization, which should make every Blue Jays fan smile.

Guerrero has enjoyed plenty of success against the Yankees — both at home and on the road — hitting .289/.346/.518 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and a 134 wRC+ across 65 career games. He clubbed a hat trick worth of round-trippers in the Bronx on April 13, 2022.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are hopeful they can extend the right-handed slugger long before he becomes eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. It’ll certainly help that the 2021 AL MVP runner-up has previously expressed interest in remaining north of the border.

Without a long-term deal, though, the 6-foot-2 first baseman is poised to receive a significant raise through his second year of arbitration. After earning $7.9 million in 2022, MLB Trade Rumors projects the two-time All-Star to receive $14.8 million next season.

Guerrero’s price range will only become increasingly expensive as he inches closer to free agency, adding to the urgency of extending him sooner rather than later.

The 2021 Silver Slugger posted an underwhelming 32 home runs, 97 RBIs, 132 wRC+ and a .274/.339/.480 slash line over 160 games this past season. He did, however, win his first career Gold Glove.

Last season, Guerrero registered career highs in home runs (48), RBIs (111), AVG (.311), OBP (.401), SLG (.601) and wRC+ (166) in 161 contests. The youngster also won the MVP at the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado.

