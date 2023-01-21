Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals which team he enjoys beating the most

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) loves nothing more than beating the Yankees. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We already know Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wouldn’t be caught dead playing for the New York Yankees, so it should come as no surprise that he takes great joy whenever his Toronto Blue Jays earn a victory over their division rival.

When asked by a group of schoolchildren on Friday which MLB team he enjoys beating the most, Guerrero Jr. didn’t hesitate in enthusiastically naming the Bronx Bombers, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. His response drew loud cheers from the young fans in attendance during a stop on the Blue Jays’ “Winter Tour.”

The Toronto first baseman has enjoyed tremendous success against the Yankees over his career, slashing .289/.346/.518 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and a 134 wRC+ across 65 career games. He especially enjoys hitting in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, where he has collected 10 of those round-trippers.

The 23-year-old won’t be seeing as much of the Yankees moving forward as MLB has reduced the amount of games each team plays against divisional opponents. Perhaps the reduced number of contests will make any victories Toronto earns over New York feel even sweeter for him.

Guerrero Jr. is coming off a solid-but-underwhelming 2022 campaign, finishing with 32 home runs, 97 RBIs, a 132 wRC+ and a .274/.339/.480 slash line over 160 games. Most MLB players would sign up for that production every year, but Guerrero Jr. finished as the runner-up in the AL MVP race the year prior with a gaudy .311/.401/.601 line, which significantly raised expectations.

The two-time All-Star and 2022 Gold Glove winner signed a one-year, $14.5 million deal for the upcoming season to avoid arbitration. He’s previously made it clear he has enjoyed his time with the Blue Jays and would be open to signing a long-term contract to remain in Toronto.

If that doesn’t end up happening at least Blue Jays fans can take comfort in knowing he won’t ever play for the Yankees.

