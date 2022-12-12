Blue Jays signing ex-Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to $63M deal

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 2: Chris Bassitt #40 of the New York Mets pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park on October 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are signing former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal report. The deal is pending a physical, per the reports.

Bassitt, 33, played a single season with the Mets in 2022, where he posted a 3.42 ERA and 1.145 WHIP with 167 strikeouts and 49 walks in 181.2 innings pitched. He previously played six seasons with the Oakland A’s, where he was a 2021 All-Star and received Cy Young votes in 2020 and 2021.

A right-hander, Bassitt primarily relies on his sinker while mixing in a cutter and four-seam fastball among other pitches. He started 30 games with the Mets last season and 27 with the A’s in 2021.

Bassitt was one of the most coveted free-agent starters on the market and joins a Blue Jays team that finished second in the AL East last season and earned a wild-card bid with 92 wins. He projects to fill the anticipated void left by starter Ross Stripling, who remains a free agent after playing on a one-year deal last season. He’ll help anchor a rotation that features All-Stars Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman.