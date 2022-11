Blue Jays hire longtime MLB manager Don Mattingly as bench coach

Longtime MLB manager and former star player Don Mattingly is joining John Schneider’s staff in Toronto. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big name to John Schneider’s coaching staff.

The Jays announced on Wednesday that they have hired Don Mattingly as their new bench coach.

Mattingly, who just parted ways with the Miami Marlins after seven seasons, was reportedly in “deep talks” on Tuesday to join the Blue Jays’ 2023 staff, according to baseball reporters Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

Mattingly is one of eight candidates hoping to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot, which will be announced on Sunday.

While appearing on “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman,” the 61-year-old expressed his interest in staying around the game and revealed that he had already received multiple offers from interested suitors.

“One team in particular really talked to me and talked to really my soul of what I like to do and see a value and it’s been very interesting to me,” Mattingly said.

Toronto’s bench coach position was previously held by Casey Candaele last season. Candaele, who formerly worked as the triple-A Buffalo manager, joined the big-league coaching staff following Charlie Montoyo’s firing.

Mattingly played 14 big-league seasons — all with the New York Yankees — from 1982-95, hitting .307/.358/.471 with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBIs across 1,785 career games. He served as a six-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glove winner and a three-time Silver Slugger.

The 19th-round selection in 1979 was named the American League MVP in 1985, the same season he made his first and only playoff appearance. He never advanced to the World Series as a player and hasn’t accomplished that feat as a coach or manager, either.

Mattingly’s coaching career began on the west coast with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent five seasons from 2011-15. His team won three consecutive NL West Division titles from 2013-15 but failed to advance beyond the NLCS.

The Evansville, Indiana, native was named manager of the Marlins ahead of the 2016 season, going 79-82 during his inaugural campaign. He led the franchise to its first playoff berth since 2003 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, winning his first career Manager of the Year Award in the process.

Mattingly stands as Miami’s all-time leader in total seasons (seven), games (1,020) and wins (437).

