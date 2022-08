Mitch White is the latest arm heading to the Blue Jays. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Mitch White from the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Toronto is sending minor-league pitchers to Los Angeles in return.

White has appeared in 15 games (10 starts) for the Dodgers this season, logging a 3.70 ERA. The 27-year-old has spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors and owns a career 3.58 ERA.

More to come.

More from Yahoo Sports