Blue Jackets’ GM Jarmo Kekalainen says Bjorkstrand trade ‘had to be done’

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) gets high fives from the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Columbus on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Going into the offseason, the Blue Jackets weren’t plotting trades to create breathing room beneath the NHL’s $82.5 million salary cap.

Jarmo Kekalainen, the team’s general manager, had plenty of space to re-sign a lengthy list of restricted free agents topped by star winger Patrik Laine, who on Friday agreed to a four-year extension worth $8.7 million per year. Laine’s deal pushed Columbus over the cap by about $4.5 to $5 million, but only because of a seven-year, $68.25 million deal signed by superstar Johnny Gaudreau on July 13, a stunning decision that even caught the Blue Jackets by surprise.

“We had not planned or counted on getting Johnny Gaudreau, so that changed everything,” Kekalainen said Saturday, a day after signing Laine and trading Oliver Bjorkstrand for cap purposes. “If we’d been able to count on it and plan it, we would have been in a better position to make some of these (cap) moves ahead of time, so that we didn’t get squeezed. But once an opportunity like that came up in front of us and we knew it was real … you just can’t pass on a player like that.”

Gaudreau wasn’t Kekalainen’s only addition when the NHL’s free-agent window opened. He also signed grisly defenseman Erik Gudbranson – Gaudreau’s teammate last season with the Calgary Flames – to a four-year, $16 million deal that costs the Jackets $4 million a year in cap costs.

Combined, those two contracts ate up a combined $13.75 million in cap space ($9.75 million for Gaudreau), and the Jackets’ salary flexibility was gone. Laine’s deal happened nine days later, forcing Kekalainen to trade Bjorkstrand two hours later to the Seattle Kraken for a pair of 2023 draft picks in the third and fourth rounds.

It was a whirlwind turn of events.

“Definitely mixed emotions,” Kekalainen said. “Probably the hardest decision I ever had to make as GM of the Blue Jackets is to trade Oliver Bjorkstrand away. I think very highly of him, not just as a hockey player but as a person.”

Story continues

Blue Jackets took best ‘no good’ option with Oliver Bjorkstrand trade

Bjorkstrand, 27, is in the prime of his career, carries a manageable contract with a $5.4 million cap charge and has four years left on it.

He’d also professed a wish to stay in Columbus long-term, led the Blue Jackets in goals the past three years, wore an alternate captain’s ‘A’ last season and was the first in a string of “core” players to sign multi-year extensions in the wake of several big-name departures via trade or free agency.

“He’s been part of us, our organization, for nine years,” said Kekalainen, who selected Bjorkstrand in the third round (No. 89) of his first draft as Blue Jackets GM in 2013. “Having seen him grow and win a championship with (AHL) Cleveland and become a real good player in the NHL, it was so hard to make that decision. It is the ugly part of the business. That’s what you have to call it.”

Another ugly part of the deal was the timing, which couldn’t have been much worse for Bjorkstrand. He’d just gotten married in Cleveland and was on his honeymoon when Kekalainen called.

“We had a brief conversation,” Kekalainen said. “(We had) some more exchanges (Saturday), and I can’t emphasize (enough) what a good person he is, what a class act he is, even in the middle of all this, with him being on his honeymoon. There were a lot of ‘thank-yous.’ It’s a hard decision we had to make.”

Jarmo Kekalainen is taking a beating online.

Bjorkstrand said he will speak about the trade when he returns from his honeymoon, but fans have already noticed that he “liked” a social media post criticizing the deal from the Columbus side. The post was created by a high-profile Blue Jackets fan who goes by “Nasher,” who said Columbus was “fleeced” in the deal.

Kekalainen argues otherwise and points to a harsh trade market to back it up.

“The decision had to be made,” he said. “You can easily calculate the cap space around the whole league and there were no good options really available for us. This was the best of the ‘no-good’ options for us to become cap compliant. This had to be done.”

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) skates up ice during the NHL game against the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena on April 22, 2022.

Blue Jackets could’ve been left with no options if they make Oliver Bjorkstrand trade

Prior to the trade, 25 of the NHL’s 32 teams needed to offload salary for cap compliance reasons. That put the remaining seven teams with enough space available in the catbird seat. They have been able to sift through multiple offers and only accept those that heavily tilt in their favor.

That being the situation, the Blue Jackets are probably fortunate for get what they did in the Bjorkstrand deal. Had Kekalainen waited to see how the market shakes out this summer, hoping to hang onto Bjorkstrand, that trade option likely would’ve disappeared and forced the Blue Jackets into an even tighter jam.

Other trade options included veterans Jakub Voracek and Gustav Nyquist, but both are older than Bjorkstrand and carry miniscule value to rebuilding teams with cap space to fit their cap charges. Offloading expensive veterans in the current trade market would likely require deals spiced with low-cost, valuable assets attached to the players dealt, such as high draft picks or prospects.

Not wanting to part with those roster-building tools, the Blue Jackets swallowed hard and dealt Bjorkstrand, who might’ve struggled to stay in a top-six forward group that now has Gaudreau, Laine, Voracek, Nyquist, Alexandre Texier plus rookies Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko, who can play wing.

“The funny thing about cap space is that once it’s gone, it’s gone,”Kekalainen said. “You look at it league wide and you see it sinking all the time. If you get yourself into a situation where the league-wide cap space is pretty much gone, then you have no opportunity to do anything. … We had a lot of not-so-good options in front of us, and this was the best of them.”

It’s the only one the Jackets needed to make, too. Kekalainen said the team’s cap number will now be legal following cuts in training camp.

“To wait would have been a huge risk for us not to become cap compliant,” he said. “You can’t be non-compliant. You have to start the year as a compliant team, and you don’t want to be squeezing into a hole where you have to play short because you can’t call anybody up and be under the cap. We’ve seen that around the league and we didn’t want to get into that situation.”

[email protected]

@BrianHedger

Get more Columbus Blue Jackets news by listening to our podcast:

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Blue Jackets’ Kekalainen says Bjorkstrand trade ‘had to be done’