Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Performance in Dubai

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Like mother, like daughter!

After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai.

At one point during the show, the “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song “Brown Skin Girl,” which comes off of Beyoncé’s The Lion King companion album from 2019.

Dressed in a red, sparkling ensemble, Blue Ivy sang her portion of the Grammy Award-winning song, while her mom, wearing a yellow corseted dress that was topped with a feathered skirt and matching backpiece, sang her own parts.

At the end of the track, Variety reported that Blue Ivy hugged her mom and walked up the stage’s steps, where she then struck a pose and blew kisses to the crowd before her.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

RELATED: Beyoncé Sings Through Her Decades of Hits as She Performs First Full Concert in 4 Years in Dubai

Beyoncé’s weekend performance marked her first full concert since 2018, when she and husband JAY-Z appeared at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event.

Moving through a decade of iconic hits, the musician performed staples such as “Crazy in Love,” “Beautiful Liar” and “Naughty Girl,” as well as more recent tunes including “Freedom,” “Spirit” and “Be Alive.”

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 18: In this image released on January 21, Beyoncé performs on stage at Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 18, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

Dozens of famous faces attended Beyoncé’s concert comeback, including Kendall Jenner, Nia Long and Rebel Wilson, plus Chlöe x Halle’s Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey.

Story continues

Many reality stars were also in attendance, such as The Bachelorette‘s Tayshia Adams, who attended with her mother, and Siesta Key‘s Juliette Porter, who was accompanied by boyfriend Clark Drum.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 10, Bids Over $80K on a Pair of Diamond Earrings

“Brown Skin Girl,” one of the tracks off of The Lion King: The Gift, got a standalone visual treatment on YouTube in August 2020.

The video had previously only been available to Disney+ subscribers as a part of Beyoncé’s most recent musical film, Black Is King, which dropped exclusively on the streaming service at the end of July of that year.

In the video, Beyoncé enlists various famous faces, including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o and her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — all of whom she name drops on the song — to sing the praises of black beauty, alongside her daughter, who sings on the opening and closing of the track.

The clip features Beyoncé and the rest of the video’s stars in a series of dazzling shots and outfits, with guest features on the song from Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the track, which also scored not only her first official feature, but her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.