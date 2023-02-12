Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Dad JAY-Z at the 2023 Super Bowl — See the Photos!

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Super Bowl LVII Pregame at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Mike Coppola/Getty Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

JAY-Z brought a special guest along to watch the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the rapper, 53, attended the year’s biggest football game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona alongside 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. JAY-Z also shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with wife Beyoncé.

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted ahead of kickoff, both sporting all-black outfits featuring graphic T-shirts and sunglasses. Blue Ivy topped off her look with a black hat and nameplate necklace, while JAY-Z accessorized with gleaming white sneakers.

Rapper Jay-Z walks the sideline with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Jon SooHoo/UPI/Shutterstock JAY-Z and Blue Ivy

After walking into the stadium, Blue Ivy stopped in the Eagles’ end zone to pose and jump as her dad recorded the moment on his phone.

Last month, Blue Ivy joined her mom when Beyoncé performed at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, following a four-year absence since her last headlining show.

Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai

At one point during the set, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé performed a duet of their song “Brown Skin Girl,” from Beyoncé’s 2019 The Lion King companion album.

Dressed in a sparkling red ensemble, Blue Ivy sang her portion of the Grammy Award-winning song, while her mother, wearing a yellow corseted dress with a feathered skirt, sang her own parts.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

At the end of the track, Variety reported that Blue Ivy hugged her mom and walked up the stage’s steps, where she then struck a pose and blew kisses to the crowd before her.

“Brown Skin Girl” got a standalone visual treatment on YouTube in August 2020. Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the track, which marked her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.