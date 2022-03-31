Blue Finch Inks ‘Barbarians’ Deals – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Blue Finch Barbarians Sales

UK sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has struck some key territory deals on Barbarians, the directing debut of British filmmaker Charles Dorfman, who also penned the script. The film has sold to the Middle East (Front Row), Scandinavia (NonStop Entertainment) and will join the Sky Original film line-up on Sky Cinema in the UK and Ireland on April 3. The pic previously sold to the U.S. with IFC Midnight, which will release the film in theaters and on demand on April 1. Barbarians stars Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones), Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full Of Grace), Connor Swindells (Sex Education) and Inès Spiridonov (Section Zero). It follows two couples celebrating a birthday at an intimate dinner party. As the night progresses, secrets begin to unravel, and an unexpected knock at the door sends the evening of celebration into a dark night of terror. Dorfman also produced the film, his other producing credits include Ramin Bahrani’s 2nd Chance (Sundance 2022) and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Oscar-nominated The Lost Daughter.

Key Talent Adds Client Trio

Tal Drori’s Key Talent Management has added three new clients. The company has signed Julie Warner, best known for her roles as Danni on Family Law and Megan on Nip/Tuck, Coy Stewart, whose credits include Bella & the Bulldogs, Are We There Yet, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and Clare McNulty, who was in HBO’s Search Party. They will all be represented by Michaela Mahoney.

BBC To Celebrate The Rolling Stones

The BBC is to celebrate The Rolling Stones with a season of shows including four films featuring access to the band members and newly-filmed interviews. Mercury Studios’ features will place Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood front-and-centre alongside archive performance and interviews. The story of Charlie Watts, who passed away in August 2021, will be told via tributes from his fellow band members and his musical peers. “What better year for the BBC, in its centenary year, to pay tribute to and celebrate one of the world’s most significant rock groups, in their 60th anniversary year,” said Lorna Clarke, BBC Pop Controller. The films, which will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this summer, are directed by Oliver Murray (The Quiet One) and Clare Tavernor (Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special). Mercury Studios will distribute internationally. The announcement comes fresh off the heels of the critical acclaim garnered by Disney+’s Get Back Beatles doc, which was created by Peter Jackson.

Nigeria To Remake U.S Gameshow ‘Pyramid’

Nigeria’s Mekdoss International and Sony Pictures Television are to remake popular U.S. Gameshow format Pyramid in the African territory. The show launched almost 50 years ago on CBS and involves two contestants paired with celebrities attempting to guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given by their teammates. In the Nigerian version, the contestants will be able to win 10M Naira ($24,000) weekly. Mekdoss International CEO Martin Gbados called the format “one of the greatest game shows of all time.”