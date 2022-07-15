Blue Finch Films Acquires Bloomquist Brothers’ She Came From The Woods – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales and distribution company Blue Finch Films has acquired world sales rights summer camp horror She Came From The Woods, ahead of its world premiere in the genre-focused FrightFest in London in August.

Paying tribute to 1980s horror, the feature follows a group of counsellors who accidentally unleash an ancient evil spirit on the last night of a summer camp. As the situation turns bloody, the group is forced to confront what stories are worth telling and what secrets are worth keeping.

This latest collaboration from fraternal US writing and director duo Erik and Carson Bloomquist builds on their 2017 short of the same name which toured multiple genre festivals worldwide, picking up awards along the way.

“She Came From The Woods is a refreshing, riotously fun take on a classic horror sub-genre. Filled with familiar faces, Erik and Carson have really delivered on a great premise,” said Blue Finch Films managing director Mike Chapman.

The cast features stars Stranger Things’ Cara Buono, Clare Foley (Do No Harm, Sinister), Spencer List (Good Trouble), and William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption).

The Bloomquist Brothers produced She Came from the Woods under their production outfit Mainframe Pictures alongside Buono, Sadler, and Adam Weppler.

Blue Finch Films will launch sales at the Toronto International Film Festival (September 8-18).

“We are gratified to have found such kindred spirits in the team at Blue Finch,” said the Bloomquist Brothers. “Moving into late summer and fall, we’re elated to commune with genre fans and finally share our coming-of-age campfire tale with the world.”

Blue Finch’s international slate also includes SXSW selected horror-comedy Deadstream, Please Baby Please starring Andrea Riseborough, and DOC NYC Jury Award Winner Once Upon A Time In Uganda.