‘Blue Bloods”, ‘WWE SmackDown’ And ‘Shark Tank’ Tops – The Hamden Journal

There was something for everyone on Friday’s night’s television menu. That meant a three-way tie for the top honors in the demo wars.

The season finale of CBS stalwart Blue Bloods came in with an 0.4 and the night’s largest audience at 6.2 million, both representng healthy gains over the previous week. Competition show Come Dance with Me (0.2) and Magnum P.I. (0.3) both struggled as the lead-ins, with the “Dance” taking a big drop

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox brought in an 0.4 ahead of WrestleMania Backlash.

At ABC, Shark Tank took a big hit in demos, but still brought in an 0.4 on the night. Sharks Mark Cuban, Robert Hejavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Emma Grede heard pitches for snacks, lighting, a beverage and a fashion accessory.

That audience dropped off for tailing newsmag 20/20, which sunk to an 0.3 for its look at an unsolved Alabama murder.

NBC saw The Blacklist meander to an 0.2, which didn’t help Dateline as its trailer. The newsmag brought in an 0.3 for its look at an Oregon home murder.

The CW continued bringing up the ratings rear, with Charmed bringing in an 0.1, followed by the almost invisible Dynasty with an 0.0.