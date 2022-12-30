Blood Origin’ receives Netflix’s worst audience score of all time

[Source]

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” recently received an 8% audience score from viewers — Netflix’s worst audience score of all time.

The show, which is set in an ancient elven world 1,200 years before the original “Witcher” series takes place, sports a 33% rating from critics and a historically low 8% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, according to Forbes.

The four-episode limited series is the latest installment of Netflix’s “Witcher” franchise, which is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name.

The fantasy drama, which premiered on Sunday, explores the origins of the first witcher and how the worlds of men, monsters and elves collided. It stars Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh, who was recently named Time magazine’s Icon of the Year for 2022.

According to Kotaku, viewers are review-bombing the show as “Witcher” fans continue to be disappointed with how the streaming platform has handled the original source material.

Several viewers are also angry over the fact that Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in “The Witcher” Season 4.

“Bad. Just really really bad. I wonder when Netflix will reach the point where they can’t treat source material any worse. I certainly hope this is their lowest point finally, otherwise it might be time to leave this platform for good,” a viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Shallow dialogue, bland characters, and mangled source material. Netflix has outdone itself in spoiling The Witcher uneiwesum. The whole thing looks like a movie project from any high school. Huge potential wasted by incompetence of management. Watching this is physically painful,” another viewer wrote.

Many fans and critics also complained about the show’s poor CGI, lackluster writing, slow pace and lack of direction.

