Blood found at home of missing Calif. mom Rachel Castillo

A desperate search is underway for a missing California mother of two after a “significant amount of blood” was found inside her home, authorities said.

Rachel Castillo, 25, was last seen Thursday morning by her sister, who she lives with along with her two young sons, ages 2 and 5, according to local reports.

“On the evening of November 10, 2022, the Simi Valley Police Department responded to the home of Rachel Castillo for a call of suspicious circumstances,” Simi Valley police said in a statement Friday evening.

“Upon further investigation, a significant amount of blood was located in her home. Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown. Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk.”

Castillo’s sister, Emily Castillo, told KABC-TV Saturday that when she arrived back home Thursday, her sibling was gone but there was a lot of blood.

“As soon as I saw the blood, that’s when I realized something wasn’t right,” Emily told the news station.

Rachel Castillo was last seen on Thursday, November 10. Castillo Family

“So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911.”

The terrified sister then desperately scoured the apartment as she waited for cops to arrive.

“I was running around the house trying to see if I could find her somewhere,” Emily recounted to the station.

“I checked her bathroom, under her bed, her closet, my closet, the laundry room, my bathroom and my bedroom but she wasn’t anywhere in there.”

Rachel’s keys, phone and car were all left behind, her mother said, according to KABC.

Her two young sons were picked up by their father earlier that morning, family said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Castillo is described as 5-feet-2 and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes, police said. Simi Valley Poilice Dept

“We want to locate her as soon as possible and we are hoping for the best-case scenario — that she is alive and well,” Simi Valley police Officer Casey Nicholson said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Investigators are literally working around the clock.”

Nicholson said the family and the children’s father have all been cooperating, according to the newspaper.

Detectives are looking into all possibilities, including other men Rachel was potentially seeing, KABC reported.

The family said that they have no reason to believe her children’s dad would’ve hurt her, the station added.

“The most important thing is that she’s a mother,” Rachel’s mother Robyn Castillo told KABC. “She has two little boys who are going to miss her, and we just want her home.”

