‘Blonde’ Worst Picture; Tom Hanks, Jered Leto – The Hamden Journal

Blonde starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards.

Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars.

Hanks, “who’s spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis,” Razzie organizers said. As a result, he won for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for Hanks and his latex face).

It actually could have been worse for Hanks, believe it or not, since he was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. That category was instead won by Hanks’ fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto for Morbius. Leto’s co-star Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.

Disney’s Pinocchio didn’t come away empty-handed, however, winning for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

RELATED: Marilyn Monroe: Her Life & Career In Photos

As for Blonde, the Razzies call the Netflix project “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and say it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.” Blonde actually led this year’s nominations with eight, so being awarded just two Razzies can be seen as some sort of victory. De Armas, who is nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Monroe, was not nominated for a Razzie.

RELATED: Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In ‘Blonde’ – Photo Gallery

In another surprise, the Razzies for the first time in their history took a Razzie themselves. The awards body cited its blunder in nominating a pre-teen for worst actress, for which it took a well-deserved drubbing. The Golden Raspberry Awards committee publicly apologized to the actress and changed the rules to disallow anyone under 18 before putting the awards organization in her place on the ballot. It won by a landslide.

Below is the full winners list:

WORST PICTURE

Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)

WORST ACTOR

Jared Leto / Morbius

WORST ACTRESS

The Razzies (for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”)

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks / Elvis

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)

WORST DIRECTOR(S)

MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde, Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik