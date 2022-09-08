‘Blonde’ With Ana De Armas Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Premiere – The Hamden Journal

Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited and anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, just had its world premiere Thursday night at the Venice Film Festival, where the audience greeted it with an 11-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled.

The Sala Grande audience chanted “Ana, Ana, Ana” at the conclusion of the Netflix movie, which clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes. Brad Pitt, who was there in his capacity as a producer on the film, also seemed to energize the crowd in the theater.

See both their reactions here:

Ana de Armas reacting to the 11-minute standing ovation at #VeniceFilmFestival for #Blonde pic.twitter.com/2Y4Du3vjVj — The Hamden Journal Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 8, 2022

The Netflix title was among one of the most high-profile movies to screen during Venice, which is wrapping to a close on Saturday. Dominik was also in attendance tonight along with de Armas, Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson.

Along with the movie’s nearly three-hour running time, its journey to the screen has been epic in the making. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ eponymous 2000 novel, it was originally mooted back in 2010. Dominik earlier today said of sticking with the project, “Blonde would never let me go.”

Rated NC-17, it blends fact and fiction to reimagine the life of Marilyn/Norma Jeane, exploring the split between her public and private selves. De Armas plays the Hollywood icon and at today’s press conference said she felt Monroe’s presence during the shoot.

“I truly believe that she was very close to us, she was with us… She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about. She was with me and it was beautiful. I think she was happy… Being in the same places that she was, filming in her house, it was a very strong sensation there was something in the air and I think she was approving of what we were doing.”

In his review, The Hamden Journal’s Damon Wise wrote, “Blonde takes a blowtorch to the entire concept of the Hollywood biopic and arrives at something almost without precedent.”

Producers are Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Scott Robertson, with Christina Oh as Executive Producer. Blonde will be released globally on Netflix September 23.

