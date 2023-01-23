‘Blonde’ Leads With 8 Nods – The Hamden Journal

Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture.

Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst actor.

Kelly will “compete” for the prize with Tom Hanks, who picked up a Worst Actor nom for his portrayal of Gepetto in Robert Zemeckis’s Pinocchio. Hanks also landed among the Worst Supporting Actor noms for Elvis. Hanks plays Elvis’s long-time manager Colonel Tom Parker in the pic, and the Razzies described his performance as “latex-laden, ludicrously accented.”

Elsewhere Jared Leto’s Morbius clocked five noms, including Worst Actor for Leto himself.

The “winners” will be “honored” on March 11, the day before the Academy Awards. Watch the nomination video above. The full list of noms is listed below.

43rd Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Nominations

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day

& The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik,

Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz

(Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael

& Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless