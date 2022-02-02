Text size
Shares of
Block,
formerly known as Square, were sinking in premarket trading after online payments competitor
PayPal
posted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. But for analysts at J.P. Morgan, Block is still a buy.
Analyst Tien-tsin Huang moved to an Overweight rating from Not Rated, citing optimism over the company’s gross profits and valuation this year. Huang set a $200 price target on the shares.
Block (ticker:
SQ
) finalized its $14 billion acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later provider Afterpay on Tuesday. Huang believes the new acquisition could boost gross profit growth by around 4 percentage points in 2022 and 2 percentage points per year thereafter, even before considering synergies.
“Block has created two powerful independent ecosystems serving consumers and sellers and Afterpay is an elegant way to bring both together to create a formidable two-sided network,” he wrote in a research note.
Huang warned that while the deal should be growth accretive, growth depends on how Block prioritizes which synergy opportunities to target first.
The analyst raised revenue estimates on Block, saying the company could grow to $27.6 billion by 2024. He sees a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% in gross profit from 2021-2024.
The new estimates led Huang to set a $200 price target, as he believes sentiment toward the stock could improve as visibility for Cash App and Afterpay ramps up.
Block stock was down 6.4% to $119.41 in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock has lost 21% this year.
Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]