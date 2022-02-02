Text size







Courtesy Block, formerly Square





Shares of





Block,



formerly known as Square, were sinking in premarket trading after online payments competitor





PayPal



posted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. But for analysts at J.P. Morgan, Block is still a buy.

Analyst Tien-tsin Huang moved to an Overweight rating from Not Rated, citing optimism over the company’s gross profits and valuation this year. Huang set a $200 price target on the shares.