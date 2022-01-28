BLM has $60M on hand but it’s unclear who controls it: report

With a reported $60 million on hand, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s coffers are overflowing — but, it’s unclear who controls all that money, according to report.

The organization’s executive director stepped down just months after the non-profit declared it had raised over $90 million, and in the year since there’s been no one at the helm, according to a Washington Examiner investigation.

“Black Lives Matter” became a rallying cry in the wake of several high-profile killings of black Americans at the hands of police. In 2015, a network of chapters was formed, as support and donations poured in. But critics say the BLM Global Network Foundation has increasingly moved away from being a black organizing network and has instead become a philanthropic and political organization run without democratic input.

BLMGNF raised over $90 million in 2020 alone, according to a February 2021 financial report published by the non-profit. After accounting for expenses and grant disbursements, the organization said it had $60 million on hand.

Patrisse Cullors resigned as head of the BLMGNF after The Post reported she was going on a real estate shopping spree. Getty Images for Teen Vogue

It is unclear who is in charge of the BLMGNF’s funds, nobody has succeeded Patrisse Cullors as head of the organization. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Soon after, The Post reported that then-BLMGNF Executive Director Patrisse Kahn-Cullors went on a real-estate buying binge.

At the time, a spokesperson for BLMGNF said Kahn-Cullors’ compensation for her years in the organization totaled $120,000.

The organization “cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is categorically false,” the spokesperson said.

A month later, Kahn-Cullors announced she was stepping down from leadership of the organization and handing the reigns over to two other activists, Makani Themba and Monifa Bandele.

Both told the Washington Examiner that they never took the job. Themba cited disagreements with the organization in a September Twitter post.

“We never actually started in the position, so we never received any detailed information,” Themba told the Examiner.

Makani Themba was chosen by Patrisse Cullors to succeed her as head of the BLMGNF along with another activist, but declined the position due to disagreements with the organization. Twitter/@Makani_Themba

The organization’s leadership remains a question mark.

BLMGNF is incorporated in the state of Delaware, and was granted non-profit status in December 2020, according to public records.

Publicly available tax filings for the group list Kailee Scales as the keeper of BLMGNF’s books. She could not be immediately reached by The Post at a number listed in the filings.

The Examiner reported that it paid a visit to the Los Angeles address listed on those same tax forms, and was told by a security guard that BLM had never had offices there.

BLMGNF did not immediately respond to requests for comment on its leadership or the Examiner’s report.

With Post Wires