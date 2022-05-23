BLM donated $200K to group whose director thinks cops are ‘pigs’

Black Lives Matter donated $200,000 to a Chicago-based advocacy group “founded by and for post-incarcerated people” whose executive director has called for police to be defunded, according to a report.

The group, Equality and Transformation, was established in 2018 with an aim to “uplift the voices and power” of black Chicagoans and to build “social and economic equity” for workers while “dismantling anti-Black” racism, according to its website.

But it’s founder and executive director, Richard Wallace, has persistently attacked police officers — calling them “pigs” on Twitter, claiming it’s “time to defund these bastards” and noting his approval of a poll that found 54% of Americans thought it was justified to burn down Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Fox News reported Monday.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

“F-ck the Police!” Wallace tweeted in 2015. “#justsayingthanks”

Recently released tax forms cited by Fox News show Wallace’s group got a “cash grant” from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in fiscal year 2021.

The nonprofit group has regularly organized protests against police officers and wants reparations for black Americans who allegedly have been denied wealth-building opportunities, according to the report.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors praised Assata Shakur on social media, including calling her a hero in 2013. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Fox News reported in April that black Americans were disproportionately impacted by the number of murders in 2020 at the height of the “defund the police” movement – with the number of deaths spiking by more than 32% that year compared to 2019.

Equity and Transformation’s social media pages frequently link to a coalition of more than 50 liberal groups, Movement for Black Lives, which includes Black Lives Matter, Fox News reported Monday.

The coalition’s defund the police movement saw it call on supporters last summer to “commemorate the lives of our fallen freedom fighters and political prisoners, prisoners of war and exiles,” according to the report.

Patrisse Cullors resigned as executive director of the organization last year amid criticism over her lavish lifestyle. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The push included a text message asking backers to sign clemency petitions for Mutulu Shakur, a former Black Liberation Army leader who was the mastermind of several armed robberies in Connecticut and New York. Shakur was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted in 1988.

Movement for Black Lives has also called for the release of Sundiata Acoli, a former Black Liberation Army member sentenced to life in prison in 1974 for murdering New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster. Acoli, who now has dementia, was granted parole earlier this month at the age of 85.

The coalition has also voiced its support for Assata Shakur, the former Black Panther who fled prison in 1979 while serving life for the execution-style murder of Foerster during a 1973 traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike. The FBI believes Shakur has fled to Cuba.

Wallace and Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, meanwhile, have praised Shakur on social media, including calling her a hero in 2013, Fox News reported.

“Assata Becomes First woman on FBI most wanted list and Malcolm Shabazz is found dead,” Wallace tweeted. “They want to silent [sic] our Heroes!”

In a since-deleted 2016 Facebook post, Cullors hailed Shakur, Fox News reported.

Patrisse Cullors said she was weeks removed from being in “survival mode” after The Post’s exclusive reporting revealed her purchase of four high-end homes for $3.2 million. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

“Assata Shakur we love you,” Cullors wrote. “Fight for you and because of you. On this day and everyday.”

Monday’s report comes after The Post reported last week that Cullors used charity funds to pay her brother and child’s father $840,000 and almost $970,000 respectively for various services.

BLM wrapped up the fiscal year running from July 2020 to June 2021 with some $42 million in assets, according to tax documents seen by The Post.

The Post reported last week that Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay her brother and child’s father $840,000 and almost $970,000 respectively for various services. Instagram / Patrisse Cullors

After multiple controversies, Cullors resigned as executive director of the organization last year amid criticism over her lavish lifestyle.

The tax filing’s release follows controversy over the purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

BLM faced additional criticism in April when it publicly emerged that the organization bought the swanky Southern California home using donated cash.

Cullors at the time said she was weeks removed from being in “survival mode” after The Post’s exclusive reporting revealed her purchase of four high-end homes for $3.2 million.

Wallace declined to respond to the report when contacted Monday, telling The Post: “No comment right now.”

A message seeking comment from Black Lives Matter was not immediately returned Monday.