Blinken urges Putin to stop attack on Ukraine, compares it to WWII siege of Leningrad

In Latvia on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine and accused him of “starving” cities in the country. Blinken compared the situation to the nearly 900-day German siege of Leningrad during World War II, and mentioned Putin’s infant brother, who was one of the hundreds of thousands of victims who died as a result of the Nazis’ surrounding and cutting off the Soviet city.

Video Transcript

ANTONY BLINKEN: Every Russian has lived or learned about the horrific siege of Leningrad during World War II, in which that city’s civilian population was systematically starved and intentionally destroyed over nearly 900 days, leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths. That siege affected millions of Russian families, including President Putin’s, whose one-year-old brother was one of the many victims. Now, Russia is starving out cities like Mariupol.

It’s shameful. The world is saying to Russia, stop these attacks immediately. Let the food and medicine in. Let the people out safely, and end this war of choice against Ukraine.