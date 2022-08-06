Blinken meets with Phillipine’s President Marcos

American City Business Journals

Colorado-born missile detection satellite launches for U.S. military

A United Launch Alliance rocket carried a missile-detection satellite into orbit for the U.S. military Thursday, the final satellite in a series designed and partly built in Colorado. Centennial-based ULA’s Atlas V launch vehicle blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida at 4:39 a.m. MT with the U.S. Space Force’s newest Space-based Infrared System (SBIRS) geostationary satellite, built by Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space. ULA declared the launch a success later, marking the company’s 152nd consecutive successful launch and prompting congratulations from Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force.