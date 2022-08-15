Blinken blasts ‘despicable’ Iran after Salman Rushdie attack

​Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Iran of inciting the knife attack on “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie​, blasting the regime as “despicable” Sunday.

Blinken lauded Rushdie, 75, as more than a “literary giant.”​​​

The author has “consistently stood up for the universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of the press​,” the secretary of state said in a statement released on Sunday.​

“While law enforcement officials continue to investigate the attack, I am reminded of the pernicious forces that seek to undermine these rights, including through hate speech and incitement to violence​,” the statement added.​

​”​Specifically, Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life. This is despicable.”

Author Salman Rushdie is treated by emergency personnel after he was stabbed on stage. TMX/Mary Newsom via REUTERS

The world-famous scribe was stabbed multiple times while preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in New York Friday.

R​ushdie underwent surgery and was placed on a ventilator with “life changing injuries,” including the possibility that he may lose an eye. ​

On Saturday, Iran’s conservative state-run newspaper, Kayhan, celebrated the attack.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Iran of inciting the knife attack on “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie​. TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

“A thousand bravos … to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York,” the paper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote.

The regime then commented for the first time about the violent assault Monday — putting the blame on Rushdie.

“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the US, do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said.

Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

“Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Rushdie’s son Zafar Rushdie provided an update on his dad’s condition Sunday, revealing he was off the ventilator and ​showing signs of his “feisty and defiant” sense of humor.​

“My father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment,” ​the son wrote in a statement. “We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words.”

Salman Rushdie underwent surgery and was placed on a ventilator with “life changing injuries.” Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, against Rushdie in 1989, demanding his death for the fictional depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in “The Satanic Verses.”

The novelist has lived under that threat ever since.​​

Blinken said the US and its allies will “not waver in our determination to stand up to these threats.”

Hadi Matar was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault at the Chautauqua County Jail on August 12, 2022. Chautauqua County Jail via Getty Images

​​​”The strength of Rushdie — and that of all of those around the world who have endured such threats — steels our resolve and underscores the imperative of standing united as an international community against those who would challenge these universal rights​,” Blinken said.

A New Jersey man, Hadi Matar, 24, was arrested in the stabbing and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sunday.