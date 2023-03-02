Blink-182 Postpones First-Ever Latin American Tour Dates Due to Travis Barker’s Finger Injury

Blink 182

Estevan Oriol/Getty Images (from left to right) Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker

Sorry Latin American Blink-182 fans. The band has had to postpone its tour to that region of the world because of drummer Travis Barker’s finger injury,

The rock group was slated to tour for the first time ever in Latin Latin America.

Member Tom DeLonge revealed the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

“I’m so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn’t come down there. This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming,” DeLonge, 47, began.

“Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad,” he shared.

“These were the biggest shows we ever played. These are some of the most important places in the world for a band this is like the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys. So I really want you all to know, we are devastated and we plan to come back.”

Blink-182 surprised fans when it announced its upcoming world tour in August, featuring members Mark Hoppus, Barker and DeLonge since 2015.

DeLonge then listed off the cities and venues they will be playing when they return, adding that “We are coming.”

“I know it seems like you waited so long that you have and we waited so long to do this is just devastating on so many levels, but we’re going to get Travis better,” DeLonge said. “And we’re going to come down, the three of us together, and we’re going to rock and we’re going to have an incredible time with you guys.

Blink-182 new single Edging

“But I really want you to know from my heart to yours, how important you guys are to us and this is not something that we could even have saw coming. It’s just devastating. But we love you. Blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon.”

The reunion tour was supposed to kick off on March 11, 2023, at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, and continue its Latin American leg through early April.

The tour will now begin on May 5 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, finishing its North American leg in Nashville on July 16, according to Rolling Stone. It will then embark on its European leg in September before its tour in Australia beginning in February 2024.

Barker, 47, revealed his finger injury on Feb. 8, tweeting, “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬”

On Feb. 20, he shared an image of his knuckle on his Instagram story, revealing that it was bruised and injured “again” according to Billboard.

The drummer shared new photos of his injured finger on Monday. His carousel began with a medical worker trying to get his finger back into place. They asked Barker, “Do you feel pain?” to which he responds, “I mean yeah, it feels painful.”

He continued with up-close pictures of his finger, including one where he’s wearing a brace. In the post, he said he was scheduled to get surgery soon.