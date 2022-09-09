Bleecker Street Strikes Canadian Distribution Deal With LevelFILM – The Hamden Journal

U.S. indie distribution stalwart Bleecker Street has announced an exclusive output deal with Canadian distributor, levelFILM as it heads into a busy Toronto International Film Festival.

The partnership will see levelFILM handle Canadian distribution for Bleecker Street’s films where they control the North American or worldwide rights.

The partnership will kick off with Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette and Monica Belucci. The film is set for a nationwide release in 2023.

Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson negotiated the output agreement with Avy Eschenasy, while John Bain and Dave Hudakoc negotiated on behalf of levelFILM.

The new distribution partners previously collaborated several titles including Emma Holly Jones’ Mr. Malcolm’s List;, Sundown starring Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg; Mona Fastvold’s Venice 2022 romance The World to Come, Kitty Green’s The Assistant and Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s Save Yourselves!.

Bleecker Street’s upcoming slate also includes Frances O’Connnor’s Emily, starring Emma Mackey, which opens Toronto’s Platform sidebar; Guy Nattiv’s Golda, starring Helen Mirren; Meg Ryan’s What Happens Later and Alice Troughton The Tutor starring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.

Canad’s levelFILM has released more than 200 titles, with an upcoming slate that includes Lindsay MacKay’s The Swearing Jar and Rob Connolly’s Blueback.