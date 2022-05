Bleecker Street acquired U.S. rights to Emily, the directing debut of Frances O’Connor that tells of Emily Bronte’s own romantic story in the lead up to her novel Wuthering Heights. Plan is for 2023 theatrical release. Warner Bros already had UK rights. Emma Mackey heads a cast that includes Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling and Amelia Gething, Gemma Jones and Adrian Dunbar.