Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to the dramatic thriller 892, starring John Boyega (Star Wars franchise) and the late Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire), which recently made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in U.S. Dramatic Competition and won its Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast. The independently-financed distributor is planning a late summer release in theaters nationwide.

Based on a true story, the feature directorial debut of Abi Damaris Corbin picks up with former U.S. Marine Brian Brown-Easley (Boyega) as his disability check from Veterans Affairs fails to materialize, watching as he finds himself on the brink of poverty. Desperate and with no other options, he walks into a Wells Fargo Bank and says, “I’ve got a bomb.” What ensues is an edge-of-your-seat narrative that reminds us of the social responsibility we have to our soldiers, our colleagues, our families and to strangers, as well.

Corbin penned 892 with Kwame Kwei-Armah, who serves as Artistic Director for the Young Vic in London. Nicole Beharie (Shame), Connie Britton (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World), Olivia Washington (Lee Daniels’ The Butler), Selenis Leyva (Spider-Man: Homecoming), London Covington (Hunters) and Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) round out the cast. Salman Al-Rashid and Sam Frohman produced the film for Salmira Productions (Good Madam, Loudmouth) with Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen of Little Lamb Productions (Pieces of a Woman, Malcolm & Marie) and Mackenzie Fargo of Epic (Little America). Boyega exec produced alongside Will Greenfield, Josh Bearman, Joshua Davis, Arthur Spector, Sims Frazier, Katia Washington, Jarrett Turner, Harrison Huffman, Femi Oguns and Moudhy Al-Rashid.

“We put our hearts and souls into the honest telling of Brian’s story,” said Corbin, “and it is a joy to partner with the team at Bleecker Street, knowing they are committed to do the same.”

“Abi’s depiction of Brian’s story is an absolutely essential film that we feel deserves the widest possible audience in theaters. It thrillingly delivers an important message and features an incredible performance from John Boyega in addition to the rest of the cast,” added Bleecker Street’s co-founder and CEO, Andrew Karpen. “We look forward to sharing this with audiences across the country.”

Founded by Karpen in 2014, Bleecker Street has recently released such films as Fran Kranz’s acclaimed Sundance drama Mass, starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton; Maren Eggert’s German Oscar entry I’m Your Man, starring Dan Stevens; and Michel Franco’s Sundown with Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsborg, also recently bringing James Pondsoldt’s Summering to the Sundance Film Festival for its world premiere. Upcoming releases include Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert’s Infinite Storm with Naomi Watts; Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s Montana Story; Emma Holly Jones’ Mr. Malcolm’s List with Freida Pinto; and Golda, from Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, which stars Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

Bleecker Street’s Head of Acquisitions Kent Sanderson negotiated the deal to acquire 892 alongside Avy Eschenasy, with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.