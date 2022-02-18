NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ stunning comeback win over the Knicks

The Nets are hopeful that Kevin Durant can return after the All-Star break and that Ben Simmons will make his Brooklyn debut soon, giving the new-look team enough time to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings.

The biggest question surrounding the Nets is whether Brooklyn can keep all three stars on the court together for any length of time. James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant played in just 16 games together. Durant is still recovering from his MCL injury, and Irving is still relegated to part-time status due to his vaccine stance.

If everything comes together for the Nets, though, the team will undoubtedly be tough to beat. Bleacher Report ranked every projected starting lineup in the NBA after the trade deadline and had the Nets in third place, trailing only the first-place Warriors and second-place Celtics.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Over the last two seasons, the Brooklyn Nets are plus-10.2 points per 100 possessions when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are on the floor without James Harden. And now, those lineups will get a serious injection of talent.”

