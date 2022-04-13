Bleacher Report proposes a Russell Westbrook to Thunder offseason trade

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team with significant cap space (approximately $32 million). That’s not enough to absorb Westbrook’s $44.2 million in June, but it would work if the Lakers took on Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala (assuming both of their options are picked up for next season before July).

Oklahoma City is likely to climb over the cap July 1, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s extension kicks in. The franchise could aggressively look to take on unwanted contracts in May or June to help two or three teams dump salary—for multiple draft considerations, naturally. For a contract as big as Westbrook’s, the Thunder would certainly demand a pair of first-rounders (likely in 2027 and 2029).

The Lakers wouldn’t get appreciably better with Favors and Muscala, but it could mark an intermediary step. The deal would drop them under the projected luxury tax ($149 million), which would open up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($10.3 million) and the bi-annual exception ($4.1 million). Without a Westbrook trade, the Lakers project to have only the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4 million), which may not be enough to re-sign Malik Monk.

L.A. would also get a massive trade exception via the Thunder ($31 million), available for an entire year to help the Lakers find additional talent in future trades. If the team used its NTMLE or BAE, it would have a hard spending limit of $155.7 million, so the Lakers might need to redirect players such as Favors to another franchise to utilize a full exception.

The Thunder could also be the key to unlocking a multiteam trade with any number of franchises eager to get rid of expensive veteran talent but unwilling to take on Westbrook’s salary.

The key for a deal with the Thunder might be finding another team to compensate Oklahoma City so that dumping Westbrook only costs a single first. Getting that done while bringing back impact talent may be too much to ask. The compromise might be a lottery-protected 2029 first that converts to a second if the Lakers miss the playoffs.”