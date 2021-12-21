‘Bleach’ anime to return after decade-long absence with ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc

Viz Media unveiled an official trailer for the return of the iconic anime series “Bleach” at the Jump Festa in Japan.

The comeback: The popular anime, which ended back in 2014 with the “Lost Substitute Shinigami” arc, will be returning in October 2022 with its anime adaptation of “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War,” reported Polygon.

“Bleach,” which follows the adventures of Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki who defends humans from evil spirits, has left its fans without a proper conclusion for many years.

The manga series of the same name by creator Tite Kubo ended in 2016, but following the announcement at Jump Festa, fans can now anticipate a continuation of Ichigo Kugisaki’s battle, Zanpakuto sword in hand, in the series’ final arc.

Studio Pierrot, which produced the iconic anime “Naruto” and the original run of “Bleach,” released its “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War” trailer on Dec. 18.

English Distributor Viz Media, which released the trailer on its official YouTube channel, also announced Kubo’s worldwide distribution rights to the anime. According to Gizmodo, Viz Media will be knocking down the price of the entire digital series of “Bleach” to $99 during the “anime month” in February 2022. The series, which includes English dubbed versions of the 13 seasons and 366 episodes, is usually sold for $1,000.

According to ​​Anime News Network, “Twin Star Exorcists” director Tomohisa Taguchi directed “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.” Masashi Kudo will be returning as the character designer, as will the original music composer Shiro Sagisu.

