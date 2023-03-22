‘Blazing Saddles’ Screenwriter, ‘Flip’ Emmy Winner Was 83 – The Hamden Journal

Norman Steinberg, who co-scripted Mel Brooks’ comedy classic Blazing Saddles with and won an Emmy for Flip Wilson’s 1970s variety show, has died. He was 83. The WGA East said Steinberg died March 15 but did not provide other details.

Steinberg was a disgruntled lawyer met Brooks in the 1960s at a Manhattan coffee shop, where he would run into the future EGOT winner regularly. After repeatedly telling him that we wanted to be a comedy writer, Brooks relented and told Steinberg to submit a script for his James Bond-spoofing sitcom Get Smart! The series was canceled, but Brooks told the would-be scribe that this his script was funny — and Steinberg quit his hated job at a law firm.

Steinberg started writing for the music trade mag Cash Box before landing a gig writing a political humor album for David Frye. He later moved to Los Angeles, where he was partnered with George Carlin writing for NBC’s comedy-variety series The Flip Wilson Show. That year, the show’s writers won an Emmy.

Brooks later hired Steinberg and Richard Pryor to work on the draft of a screenplay by Andrew Bergman, for a comic Western then called Tex X. That eventually became Blazing Saddles, the classic Western spoof starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder that often is mentioned among the funniest — if most irreverent — movies of all time.

His other films include My Favorite Year, starring Peter O’Toole, and the Michael Keaton starrers Johnny Dangerously and Mr. Mom. His television credits include Cosby, Doctor, Doctor, and Showtime’s Paradise.

Steinberg is survived by his wife, Serine Hastings; his son, Nik; his daughter, Daphne; daughter-in-law, Lilly, and son-in-law, Andreas; grandchildren Oona, June and Gus; a sister, Joan Minsky; step-children Freja and Alex, their partners Danny and Caroline, and their children, Llewyn and Arthur; and Bonnie Strock, his former wife and mother of his two children.

A memorial service will be held in the spring, in New York, at a date and location to be determined.

