Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic, Heat’s Tyler Herro ejected after physical altercation

Jusuf Nurkic, Tyler Herro ejected after physical altercation in Heat-Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The matchup between the Heat and Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland on Wednesday night ended with some fireworks.

With about one minute remaining in the fourth quarter and Miami leading by 10 points, Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic appeared to lower his shoulder while setting a screen on Heat guard Tyler Herro, causing Herro to fall to the ground.

Herro took exception to the screen and went after Nurkic, shoving the 7-footer from behind in the back. Nurkic then responded by lunging his left arm toward the 6-foot-5 guard, and his hand made contact with Herro’s face.

Both players were ejected from the game, and the Heat went on to win 115-109.

This isn’t the first time this season Miami has been involved in a physical altercation with an opposing team. On Nov. 8 against the Denver Nuggets, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic delivered a crushing hit from behind on Heat forward Markieff Morris after a hard foul.

This story will be updated.