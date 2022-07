Associated Press

Griner’s name permeates WNBA All-Star Game, Team Wilson wins

Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday — before, during and after the WNBA All-Star Game. A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars wore Griner’s name and her No. 42 on the back of their jerseys for the second half of Team Wilson’s 134-112 victory over Team Stewart. It was another moment in the league’s continued push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia.