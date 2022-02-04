‘Blank Slate’ & ‘The Irrational’ Land Pilot Orders At NBC – The Hamden Journal

NBC continues to plough ahead with pilot orders.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

The network has picked up two projects – Dean Georgaris’s agent drama The Blank Slate and The Irrational, Arika Mittman’s adaptation of book Predictably Irrational, to pilot.

The orders mean that NBC has now ordered six drama pilots for the 2022/23 season following the likes of the Quantum Leap reboot, missing persons drama Found from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, ranch drama Unbroken from Shaun Cassidy and a remake of Dutch drama series A’dam & Eva from Mike Daniels.

Written by The Brave creator Georgaris, Blank Slate is a high-concept procedural about a government agent who may not be what he seems.

Special Agent Alexander McCoy is a legend in law enforcement, the agent we all hope is out there, the agent we’d all like to be. The only issue is … he doesn’t actually exist. He’s a ghost, a phantom. So what happens when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge, but with an agenda nobody will see coming.

Georgaris executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and co-creator John Fox. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Davis Entertainment and Georgaris are under deals, is the studio.

Meanwhile, The Irrational is an investigative thriller from Mittman, an exec producer on NBC breakout hit La Brea. An adaptation of Dan Ariely’s book, it follows a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Mark Goffman (Umbrella Academy) and Sam Baum (Lie To Me) exec produce alongside Mittman and it comes from Universal Television, where Mittman is under an overall deal. Ariely is a consultant.