Blake Shelton Takes ‘The Voice’ Chair For One Final Spin As Blind Auditions End & Team Blake Gets Last Member – The Hamden Journal

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice after Season 23 and as the Blind Auditions round of the competition comes to a conclusion, the country star took his chair for one final spin.

Aspiring contestant Grace West got the honor of being the final singer to join Shelton’s team on the NBC reality competition series. The teenager performed Pam Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis” which prompted Shelton to press the red button and spin his chair for her. However, soon after Shelton pressed the button former One Direction groupmate and new coach, Niall Horan followed suit.

Shelton connected with Grace by recalling that he moved to Nashville when he was 17 to work for a publishing company, just like her, with dreams of one day becoming a country superstar.

“My dream was to be on the radio one day,” Shelton said. “So I relate to that so much and you have this thing that I don’t really feel like any of the artists your age really have anymore. I actually hear Pam Tillis in your voice.”

With only one spot left on his team, Shelton added, “I would be honored if you would join the last Team Blake as the last person that I will ever hit this freakin’ worn-out button for.”

Grace ended up choosing Shelton over Horan and received a standing ovation after finishing assembling his team.

It was back in October 2022 that Shelton announced he was departing The Voice with Season 23 being his last one.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.

The Voice Season 23 is hosted by Carson Daly with Shelton, Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson as coaches.

Watch Shelton’s last spin on the chair in the video posted above.