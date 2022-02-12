Blake Shelton hilariously comments on Gwen Stefani’s Super Bowl event prep

Blake Shelton knows how to make his wife, Gwen Stefani, laugh.

On Thursday, Stefani shared a funny video of herself getting ready for their upcoming performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest tonight. As she ran around on-stage and did a couple of spins, jumping jacks and push-ups, her husband narrated the whole thing.

“How am I going to get ready for my Super Bowl fest performance?” Shelton joked, gently mocking Stefani in his hilarious voiceover. “I’m going to jump around. I’m going to do some jumping jacks. I’m going to spin around a little bit and then I’m going to come back and do some jumping jacks.”

“I’m going to spin around a little bit more and I’m going to get on the floor and do some push-ups — two push-ups,” he teased as Stefani struggled to complete the workout.

The “Just a Girl” singer thought the whole thing was funny so she later shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “He’s not wrong.”

Stefani also posted the same clip on her Instagram Stories with three crying laughing emojis. But even though she loves his humor, Stefani noted that there’re plenty more things she loves about the country crooner, like how he gets her so perfectly.

“Gosh, it’s hard not to like almost everything about Blake Shelton,” Stefani told Zane Lowe in December. “I said almost only because it would be silly to do like, ‘I like everything about Blake.’ No one’s perfect, of course. But I think the root of what I love about us together is that we’re just… He’s my best friend.”

“We tell each other everything. I don’t want to do anything without him,” she added. “He’s my homie. And he’s just a very generous, generous guy. He’s full of love and generosity.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images)

“And like you said, he’s a smart, smart guy as well. So you feel safe, you could lean on him and trust him. And I could just keep going. I mean it’s literally like a joke,” Stefani said.

In July 2021, the two married at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. While reminiscing about the big day to Jade Iovine on the “Tell Me About It” podcast, Stefani said her nuptials were “one of the greatest moments” of her life.

“It was beyond what I thought it was going to be,” she said.

“I just feel so lucky,” Stefani added. “My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life.”