Blake Lively’s 2022 Met Gala dress is a stunning optical illusion

Blake Lively serves an optical illusion at the 2022 Met Gala. (Photo: Getty Images)

Blake Lively is the hostess with the mostest at the 2022 Met Gala, as she appears with her husband Ryan Reynolds in a strapless gown that served an optical illusion.

The two of four co-hosts for Monday night’s event arrived arm-in-arm to the red carpet. And while Reynolds looks sleek in a velvet tux, Lively revealed what was a two-in-one look by Atelier Versace.

Lively and Reynolds are co-hosts of the event. (Photo: Getty Images)

Upon arrival, the actress stunned in a pink-orange fitted dress that had mirrored detailing and copper ombré on the silk train which matched a sort of bow at her side and gloves. What onlookers didn’t notice at first, however, was that the bow was actually another skirt that was let down as she made her way onto the stairs.

The unveiled dress kept the same structure on the top but revealed a full skirt in a beautiful teal color, decorated with copper seemingly painted on. Lively’s long gloves were also switched to match the final look.

She later explained that her dress was inspired by “New York City architecture and classic buildings,” as she noted different elements of the look that were pulled from Grand Central Station, the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

Lively also pointed to the crown on her head which has seven tiers to explain its symbolism.

“The Statue of Liberty has seven rays, representing the sun’s rays. And then also the seven seas and continents, which represents welcomeness, inclusivity, freedom,” she explained. “And it’s just 25 windows so Lorraine [Schwartz] put 25 stones at the bottom.”

Lively’s transformation was met with shrieks of awe from witnesses on the carpet. Her husband of ten years was no exception.

Reynolds appears shocked at his wife’s transformation. (Photo: Getty Images)

While Lively’s dramatic red carpet moment was certainly one way to kick off the night, she isn’t the first to have such a transformation. Lady Gaga famously revealed three separate looks at the 2019 Met Gala, followed by Lil Nas X who took inspiration for his 2021 debut.

