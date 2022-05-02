Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds And Many More – The Hamden Journal

Tonight’s Met Gala is the Super Bowl of fashion and the most star-studded event on Planet Earth — sorry, Oscars.

Led by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has a yearly theme, which is sometimes hard to fathom. This year the theme is, according to Vogue, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” It is “built around the tenets of American style, celebrating the unsung heroes of US design.”

For men, at its most basic, that means ultra-formal white tie.

For women, it could mean many things, including wearing dresses by lesser-known designers and certainly those of Americans such as Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Prabal Gurung. It could also mean channeling “Gilded Glamour,” per guidance on the invitation.

This year’s official co-chairs include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Wintour will continue as honorary co-chairs.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery of this year’s event.