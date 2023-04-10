Blake Lively posts bathing suit pics from sunny vacation with Ryan Reynolds — and their moms

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just hit the beach with their moms!

Lively, 35, shared a series of Instagram pics from what looks like a tropical family getaway.

“She sells seashells down by the seashore,” the “Simple Favor” actor wrote in the caption.

Lively sported several shell necklaces and a series of cute swimsuits in the summery pics, including a patterned bikini top and a black one-piece with a cutout midriff.

Lively sported a black swimsuit in one poolside pic against a gorgeous ocean background. (@blakelively via Instagram)

She also shared a photo of Reynolds, 46, walking along the beach in a white tank top and rolled up khaki pants.

But the most heartwarming moment came when the actors posed with their mothers, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively, all coordinating in crisp white tops.

Family beach day! (@blakelively via Instagram)

Blake and Elaine Lively shared a sweet embrace in the front, while Reynolds struck a goofy pose in the background as his mom grinned beside him.

Lively’s photos drew praise from her half-sister, actor Robin Lively, who wrote “Ooo lalaaaa! 😍😍😍” in the comments.

Gigi Hadid also weighed in on the beach pics, joking in the comments that Lively is her “favorite jewelry collector.”

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot also commented with three fire emoji.

This family outing comes not long after Lively and Reynolds welcomed their fourth child.

While the parents have not revealed their new baby’s name and sex, Reynolds alluded to the newest addition to their family in February.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he said during a February appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch.

Lively also hinted at the birth of their fourth child in a Super Bowl pic with Reynolds and his mom, wearing an outfit that revealed she no longer had a baby bump.

Lively and Reynolds also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com