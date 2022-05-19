Blake Lively on how motherhood made her appreciate her body

Blake Lively is opening up about the ways motherhood made her feel more grounded.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, 34, who last year launched her mixer company Betty Buzz, spoke to Forbes about how parenting her three children with husband Ryan Reynolds has changed her life.

“Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” she said. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

Lively, who gave birth to her third child — a daughter named Betty — in 2019, has long spoken about how having a family has made her reevaluate her career. She and Reynolds famously switch off film projects so that someone can be around for their kids. In a 2020 interview with E! News, she shared that due to her family commitments, she also doesn’t want to jump at every movie role offered.

“I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I’m just obsessed with my kids,” Lively explained at the time. “So, yeah, I think it’s gotta really be worth it to take me away.”

In November, she told People that she believes it’s good for her kids to see her in roles outside of motherhood.

“I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother,” she said. “I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn’t mean there are a lot of mothers who don’t have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.