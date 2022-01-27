Blake Lee & Ben Lewis Star In ‘Married With Friends’ CBS Comedy In Works – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Married With Friends, a multi-camera comedy inspired by and starring real-life married couple Blake Lee (Cruel Summer, Fam) and Ben Lewis (Arrow).

Written by Julia Meltzer, with Fam and In the Dark creator Corinne Kingsbury supervising, Married With Friends is an ensemble about a millennial friend group navigating life, friendships, and romantic relationships (or lack thereof) with Arthur and Bo – a gay, married couple, played by Lee and Lewis, – as the glue that holds them all together.

Kingsbury executive produces via her Eighty-Two Cents productions. Lee, Lewis and Meltzer are co-executive producers. CBS Studios produces in association with Eighty-Two Cents.

Lee and Lewis previously starred together in Lifetime’s first LGBTQ+ holiday movie, The Christmas Setup. The film was nominated for a 2021 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Movie.

The project marks a reunion for Lewis and Kingsbury who worked together on another CBS/CBS multi-camera comedy, the Kingsbury-created Fam. Lewis played the recurring character of Ben in the series, which aired for one season. Lewis’ other notable TV credits include the role of William Clayton on Arrow.

