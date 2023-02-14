Blake Anderson Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Anderson has this week become the newest member of the Workaholics team to sign with CAA. The actor, comedian, writer, and producer is joined there by longtime collaborators Adam Devine and Anders Holm, who inked their deals last week and in the fall of 2021, respectively.

Anderson, Devine and Holm co-created, wrote, exec produced and starred in the hit sitcom about college-dropout roommates working as telemarketers in Rancho Cucamonga, California, which ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central from 2011-2017.

Anderson most recently starred opposite Lamorne Morris and T. Murph in the Hulu comedy series Woke, which ran for two seasons. He also voices several characters on Adult Swim’s Tigtone, the role of Matt on DreamWorks Animation’s Netflix original series Voltron: Legendary Defender, and the part of Charlie on Tubi’s The Freak Brothers alongside Devine. He additionally exec produces the latter series, based on the underground comic The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, which became the most-watched program in Tubi’s history upon its 2021 premiere and will return for a second season.

Anderson was part of the ensemble of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age dramedy Dope from writer-director Rick Famuyiwa, which premiered at the Sundance 2015 and was released in the U.S. by Open Road Films. He also produced the teen comedy The Package, and produced and starred in the action-comedy Game Over, Man!, both of which streamed on Netflix.

Anderson currently co-hosts the popular iHeartMedia podcast This Is Important, which launched in 2020, alongside Holm, Devine and Workaholics‘ Kyle Newacheck. He continues to be represented by Isaac Horne at Avalon Management; Jeff Endlich at Yorn, Levine, Barnes; and Kovert Creative.