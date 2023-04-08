Blades bounce back, push Pats to the brink with 4-2 win

SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov scored twice, Trevor Wong added two assists and the home team finally won a game as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the visiting Regina Pats 4-2 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series.

Vaughn Watterodt and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who outshot the Pats 25-16 at SaskTel Centre. Aidan De La Gorgendiere chipped in with two assists.

Connor Bedard scored both goals for the Pats, his ninth and 10th of the series. Stanislav Svozil and Alexander Suzdalev each had two assists. The Pats trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Both teams went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Pats won the first two games of the series in Saskatoon 6-1 and 6-5 (overtime), then the Blades took the next two games in Regina, both by 4-3 overtime decisions.

Game 6 is Saturday in Regina.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

—

REBELS 6 HITMEN 5 (OT)

Red Deer wins best-of-seven series 4-1

RED DEER, Alta. — Ben King scored at 4:56 of overtime to give the Red Deer Rebels a 6-5 victory over the visiting Calgary Hitmen and allowed the host squad to wrap up their best-of-seven playoff series in five games.

Mats Lindgren scored twice and added an assist for the Rebels, who outshot the Hitmen 44-24. Kalan Lind, Matteo Fabrizi and Christoffer Sedoff also scored for the Rebels. Ben King chipped in with three assists.

Maxim Muranov scored twice for the Hitmen, while David Adaszynski, Brandon Whynott and Oliver Tulk netted singles.

—

SILVERTIPS 5 WINTERHAWKS 0

Portland leads best-of-seven series 3-1

EVERETT, Wash. — Caden Zaplitny had a goal and assist as the Everett Silvertips defeated the visiting Portland Winterhawks 4-0 to stay alive in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Beau Courtney, Jackson Berezowski, Roan Woodward and Austin Roest also scored for the Silvertips, who trail the first-round series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Saturday in Portland, Ore. Jesse Heslop chipped in with two assists.

The Silvertips outshot the Winterhawks 25-15 as Tyler Palmer made 15 saves to record the shutout.

—

COUGARS 6 AMERICANS 2

Prince George leads best-of-seven series 3-2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Caden Brown’s goal at 8:01 of the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and eventually lifted the visiting Prince George Cougars to a 5-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

The Cougars grabbed a 3-2 lead in the first-round, best-of-seven playoff series, with Game 6 (Sunday) and Game 7 (Tuesday), if necessary, back in Prince George, B.C.

Bauer Dumanski and Zac Funk each scored twice for the Cougars, including an empty-netter, while Cole Dubinsky netted a single. The Cougars trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Jake Sloan and Reese Belton scored for the Americans, who were outshot 34-28 at the Toyota Center.

POKE CHECKS: The Winnipeg ICE, Moose Jaw Warriors, Seattle Thunderbirds and Kamloops Blazers, who will host and play in the 2023 Memorial Cup May 26 to June 4, all swept their first-round, best-of-seven series.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press