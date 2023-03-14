‘Blade Runner 2099’ At Prime Video Adds Jeremy Podeswa As Director – The Hamden Journal

Jeremy Podeswa (Station 11, Game of Thrones) is joining Prime Video’s limited series Blade Runner 2099 to direct the pilot and serve as producing director. He will also serve as executive producer.

The limited series is from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions, with Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer and Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), serving as showrunner as well as an executive producer. It will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Michael Green (Logan), who wrote the film Blade Runner 2049, will serve as a non-writing executive producer, along with Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. Tom Spezialy has joined the writers room and also will serve as an executive producer.

In 2011, Alcon secured film, television, and ancillary franchise rights to produce prequels and sequels to the 1982 science-fiction thriller Blade Runner. Since that time, Alcon has financed and produced the Blade Runner 2049, as well as the recent Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an anime series that debuted late last year on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.

Podeswa, whose other credits include The Handmaid’s Tale and True Detective, is repped by Artists First, CAA and Peikoff Mahan.