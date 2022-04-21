Blackstone’s Earnings Beat Estimates. Assets Under Management Are Rising.

Text size





Blackstone Group had net inflows of $50 billion in the quarter.

Blackstone, the private-equity giant, reported higher distributable earnings than expected and came closer to reaching its goal of having $1 trillion under management.

For the first quarter, which ended in March, distributable earnings, or the cash





Blackstone



(ticker: BX) uses to pay shareholders, was $1.9 billion, or $1.55 a share. Analysts tracked by FactSet expected distributable earnings of $1.06 per share.