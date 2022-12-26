Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's Outlook for 2023

Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market.

That particularly seems to be the case with Blackstone  (BX) – Get Free Report, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, and a stock I own. It’s headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman.

Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500. And last year, when the S&P 500 climbed 29%, Blackstone posted a whopping 106% gain.