Blackshirt Breakdown for Nebraska versus Minnesota

Welcome to Inside Nebraska‘s new weekly video series, Blackshirt Breakdown. In it, former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, breaks down a handful of Husker plays from the most recent Nebraska game.

This feature will focus on taking a detailed look at one good play and one bad play from the Huskers, along with a segment called cause-and-effect. Today, Jay is taking a deeper look at the Illinois game, seeing what went right — and wrong — against the Golden Gophers.