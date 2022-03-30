BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

American City Business Journals

Volta founders resign week after company delays fourth-quarter report

The co-founders of Volta Inc., a San Francisco-based EV charging network provider, abruptly resigned just seven months after the company went public, the company announced Monday morning, sending the stock tumbling. CEO Scott Mercer will step down April 29 or once the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, while President Chris Wendel’s resignation is effective immediately. The company (NYSE: VLTA) announced last week that it was rescheduling its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call until after it completes the necessary review of its financial results.