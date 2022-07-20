Blackpink’s Jennie Joins The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ HBO Series – The Hamden Journal

Jennie, main rapper in K-pop group Blackpink, will be seen in the Weeknd’s (aka Abel Tesfaye) upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, alongside lead Lily-Rose Depp.

Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, The Idol is set to the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Jennie was first seen in the recently released teaser trailer (you can watch it below), where she appears very briefly three times in choreography and dance rehearsal scenes. Details of her role have not been released but HBO confirmed the casting on social media. “Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL,” the network said in a tweet.

“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the K-pop star said in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Born and raised in South Korea, Jennie studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She debuted as a member of Blackpink, formed by YG Entertainment, in 2016.

Blackpink is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. Its 2020 The Album is the best-selling album by a Korean girl group of all time and the first to sell more than one million copies.

A premiere date for The Idol is yet to be announced. The series underwent a creative overhaul in late April, with director Amy Seimetz and actress Suzanna Son exiting.

Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert executive produce. Mary Laws, who has written on Succession and Preacher, will write and co-exec produce. The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also will co-exec produce.