Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver for Jason Dickinson, 2nd-round pick in 2024

Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night.

Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over the next two seasons. The Canucks, who are currently over the salary cap limit, freed up $1.3 million in space with the move and need to get under the ceiling by Monday’s deadline.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said at the beginning of training camp that he’s “definitely open” to using their boatload of cap space if it meant acquiring future assets, and he accomplished that with this trade. A second-round pick is a pretty nice return for a third-pairing defenseman in Stillman and the Blackhawks also get an NHL player out of it.

Dickinson, 27, registered 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 65 games last season for the Vancouver Canucks. He has 74 points (30 goals, 44 assists) in 283 career NHL games across seven seasons.

Dickinson, who was selected by Dallas in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward who can play center or wing. He’s likely to play a shutdown-type defensive role on the Blackhawks’ bottom-six and be part of the penalty kill rotation.

With the trade, the Blackhawks now have two first, second and third-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts. They continue to stockpile draft capital amid their rebuild.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!